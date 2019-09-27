Mosquito capable of transmitting Zika virus found in Windsor again

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit said recently collected data has identified a single mosquito capable of transmitting the Zika virus.

The routine mosquito surveillance program, conducted by WECHU in the summer and fall, tested the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito found and it has tested negative for any vector born diseases.

That type of mosquito is capable of transmitting Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. The first mosquito capable of transmitting these diseases was discovered in 2016. The first such mosquito was found in Canada in 2017 for the first time.

WECHU is also testing mosquitos collected for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a mosquito-born disease which has recently caused fatalities in Michigan and a number of other states.

"Until the first freeze hits, we are still at risk for mosquito bites and it is important that everyone take steps to avoid being bitten," said Dr. Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health.

WECHU has already confirmed one human case of West Nile in Windsor.