Mosquito traps in Chatham-Kent test positive for West Nile Virus
The mosquitoes were found in traps in Blenheim, Dresden and northwest Chatham
Mosquitoes collected from traps in three different parts of Chatham-Kent have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit reported Tuesday.
The mosquitoes were found in traps in Blenheim, Dresden and northwest Chatham.
The chances of getting West Nile Virus from an infected mosquito are low, according to the health unit. In fact, the majority of people who become infected with West Nile don't get sick at all.
But the risk of illness increases with age as well as for people with compromised immune systems.
But some can display flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with more severe reactions to the virus may experience stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, lack of coordination or paralysis.
Anyone with the sudden onset of these severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
Staying safe
Residents are warned to get rid of any standing water where the bugs could breed and to protect themselves using the following steps:
- Wearing protective, light-coloured clothing — including long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks
- Using insect repellent containing DEET and following the label directions
- Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active — dusk to dawn
- Ensuring all door and window screens are tight and free of holes
