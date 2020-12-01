Windsor Mosque temporarily closes after COVID-19 case

Windsor Mosque is closing its doors after a congregation member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Windsor Islamic Association said in a Facebook post Monday night that someone who attended prayer Friday at its mosque on 1320 Northwood St. has tested positive for the disease. The person, the post states, was asymptomatic and is self-isolating, along with their close contacts.

"Even though public health recommendations on social distancing, face-covering, and hand sanitizing were always enforced during the prayers, in the interest of protecting our congregation and the community at large, we will take extra precautions and close the mosque effective immediately and until further notice," the post reads.

While the mosque is closed, the association said it will undergo a "thorough disinfection." At this time, the Islamic association says it has not been contacted by public health.

Secretary for the Windsor Islamic Association Ardwan Tamr said they are looking to clean the space twice sometime Tuesday or Wednesday and will have a discussion Thursday as to when the mosque will reopen.

"We don't suspect that we'll close for 14 days but we can't really say until our pandemic committee assesses again and [gives] advice and we will announce that Thursday to the community," Tamr said.

Anyone who attended prayer at the mosque is asked to monitor for symptoms.