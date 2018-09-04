Mosque shooting vigil organizer wants parking tickets thrown out

Muslim Law Association of Windsor is hoping to get fines expunged for people who attended a vigil Tuesday and returned to parking tickets on their vehicles.

President of the association Mariam Jammal, said they didn't see parking enforcement walking around until the event was wrapping up.

"We just finished hosting a vigil and going through the names of all the deceased, so it was a very, very emotional moment to find out," said Jammal.

The vigil commemorated lives lost during two shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A vigil took place at University of Windsor Tuesday night to remember people who died at two shootings in Christchurch last week. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Her team immediately jumped into action to try and find a resolution, Jammal said.

There were 14 parking tickets issued Tuesday night, a majority of them for vehicles parked on Patricia Road between Riverside Drive West and University Avenue — for not having residential parking permits.

Parking compliance and enforcement supervisor Bill Kralovensky said he understands why people may be upset about the tickets.

"We didn't know what these people were there for, there were just cars that were breaking the bylaw, so they were ticketed appropriately," he said.

Free parking grants

Even though the association would like to find a solution for all people affected, Kralovensky said parking tickets need to be dealt with on an individual basis. He pointed to instructions for appeal on the back of each ticket.

A majority of the tickets had a $35 fine attached. Others who were ticketed for parking in no parking zones had tickets with a $30 fine.

President of the Muslim Law Association of Windsor says the organization is working to find a solution to help people who have received parking tickets. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Moving forward, Kralovensky said organizers of certain types of events like vigils can contact the city to be granted free parking.

They can call 311 ahead of time to have their call directed, he said. However, it might require a fair bit of notice as it would require council's approval.

At this point, Jammal said the association is hearing from a number of people who have received parking tickets.

A team member has contacted Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante and they are hoping he might be able to help the group resolve this issue.

"We can at least see if there's anything we can do, and we're hoping there is something we can do to help people out," Jammal said.