Religious centre elevator finally getting repaired after years of being 'out of order'

It's been about three years since the elevator at the Imam Hussain Foundation on Janette Avenue has worked, but that is about to change.

The elevator is being repaired and is expected to begin its up and down travels next month.

"It's been one of those things that's been looming over the mosque and the community for a long time to the degree where there are some people that used to come to the mosque that are not coming anymore," said Ahmad Bazzi, a teacher and youth group leader.

The centre began a GoFundMe drive last year, but so far they have only been able to raise $40,000 of the $120,000 needed to pay for the repairs.

Bazzi said they have been able to secure an $80,000 bank loan to cover the difference.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to raise the cash.

This winding staircase is the main way to go between the three floors of the Imam Hussain Foundation. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Because people are not coming to the mosque, because often people are in their homes and even the financial situation of just the whole country, so people are not able to donate," said Bazzi.

He estimates the centre serves about 5,000 people in the community and 10 per cent of them need the elevator to access the basement and second floors.

"People in wheelchairs, mothers with strollers," he said.

He says they are still trying to raise the remaining $80,000 balance through the fundraising drive.