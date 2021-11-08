Morpeth Church slated for demolishment has heritage advocates saying Chatham-Kent can do better

A recent decision by Chatham-Kent Municipal Council that would allow for the destruction of a former Anglican church that is nearly 150 years old has local heritage advocates saying more could have been done to preserve the historic building.

"I think it's a very sad decision. It's not unusual unfortunately," said Marlee Robinson, who is on the board of the architectural Conservancy of Ontario and is a resident of Morpeth.

"There are marriages, births, deaths, parties, meetings, funerals, all sorts of things that gather and are at the heart of these churches."

The Anglican Church on Hill Road in the small community was built in 1877. Recently, Chatham-Kent council agreed with a request from the building's owner that the building be removed from the municipal heritage register.

Marlee Robinson is with the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario and lives in Morpeth. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"My proposal is to take it down and some [of] the small 1500 square foot building that's attached," the owner's application reads.

In the application the owner noted several structural problems with the church including things like a crumbling and sinking bell tower, dry rot and that foundation that is coming apart and doesn't meet current the current building code.

CBC News reached out to the owner of the property, but by the time of the publication has not heard back.

Robinson said she'd like there to be a conservation plan put in place.

"That would help and encourage owners to maintain and repair and work toward the long-term viability of the buildings," Robinson said.

"Because these buildings are built better than anything else that we're going to put up today."

Robinson said this isn't the first time churches in the area have been lost. A church in Ridgetown that was nationally recognized for its architecture was demolished within the last 20 years and a there was recent decision to allow the demolition of a church in nearby Blenheim.

"This area of Chatham-Kent is full of wonderful old, beautifully built buildings that, with some adaptive re-use and a little bit of initiation and imagination would be wonderful," she said.

A recent decision by Chatham-Kent municipal council grants the owner of the Anglican church in Morpeth permission to demolish it. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The building's owner has also said if he were to demolish the building a monument would be put up in its place.

A tale of two churches

Just up the road, a United Church, which was also built in 1877, has a contrasting story.

In this case its owners found an original use for the building. Turning it into a two-bedroom home on the ground floor, which they rent out on Airbnb and have been doing work on it over the course of several years.

"Today, the way property prices have gone, it's worth spending a couple of hundred of thousand on these types of properties because you're going to get that back two-fold in terms of increased property value," said Dave Benson, a local heritage enthusiast who has done work on the United Church.

"You just pick away at it and do projects little by little."

The owners of this former United church built just up the road from the Anglican church also built in 1877 in Morpeth has converted the ground floor into an Airbnb. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Benson said that while the placement of the building on top of the hill is better for the structure of the building, it is not as impressive on the inside. He said that churches, in general are very problematic because they are found in desirable areas.

"I think that for a lot of these buildings, the very first step is put it up for sale," Benson said. "If you put it up for sale and nobody wants to come forward and purchase it and put the money into it that needs to be invested, then maybe there's no other option."

"Demolition should be a last option not a first option," he said.

CBC's calls to the municipality of Chatham-Kent to speak with someone on council or the heritage committee about the decision were not returned.

It's a trend

"It's absolutely happening across the country," said Rob Pajot, Regeneration Project Leader at National Trust for Canada.

Pajot said there are thousands of churches and buildings belonging to other faiths that have been destroyed or at risk of being destroyed.

It is sad when we see that happening, when the buildings fall into disrepair and just end up in the landfill. That's when it really is a tragic story. - Rob Pajot

"Statistically, people are attending less services. People are identify less with religious organizations so the buildings that they previously supported are not having the income that they used to," he said. "Congregations are facing tough decisions on the future of their buildings."

In the case of the Morpeth, the church had been deconsecrated as an Anglican church and was owned privately. Pajot said that in cases like that, it isn't as common that churches are destroyed.

"Often times, people that are going to buy a building like that truly do love that building and do put it to good use and care for them," he said.

Loss of religious buildings 1:03 Rob Pajot, Regeneration Project Leader at National Trust for Canada, says thousands of Canadian churches are at risk of destruction 1:03

"These buildings are generally extremely well built and would last another 150 years if they had a good use and people still loved them."

He said that there are countless examples of "adaptive reuse" like the the Airbnb at the former United Church in Morpeth.

"Restaurants.... climbing gyms, doctors' offices, there have been all kinds of reuses," he said. "They are relatively easy to adapt."

"It is sad when we see that happening, when the buildings fall into disrepair and just end up in the landfill. That's when it really is a tragic story."