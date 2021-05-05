More victims come forward in child exploitation probe of Windsor teacher: police

After charges were laid against a 36-year-old Catholic school teacher in connection to a child exploitation investigation, more victims have come forward, police say.

On Apr. 24, the teacher was found to be communicating with — and agreed to meet — someone who had been identified to him as under 16 for the purpose of committing a sexual offence, according to police.

At the time, the teacher was arrested and charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under 16.

On Wednesday, police said two more victims have since come forward

"Due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the identity of the victims, no further information will be released at this time," police added in a statement.

The 36-year-old teacher, of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, has been arrested again and charged with:

Two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Two counts of sexual exploitation.

Possession of child pornography

Making child pornography.

Accessing child pornography

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Windsor police's major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.