More snow coming to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent on Friday

Snowfall of up to 15 centimetres is expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Friday.

According to Environment Canada (EC), snow will begin in the early hours of Friday over "extreme southwestern Ontario" and end Friday night as it moves east.

"Snow will progress eastward Friday morning and will impact the morning commute over southwestern Ontario," read the weather statement.

The federal weather agency added the evening commute will likely also be affected.

"Given some remaining uncertainty in the track of the system, some adjustments to forecast snow amounts may be required as the event draws nearer."

EC suggested caution as visibility may be reduced at times.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the agency said in the statement.