More police presence expected in Windsor downtown core Wednesday and Thursday

More police officers will be deployed to Windsor's downtown core on July 5 and 6.

The move is part of a "summer-long campaign to promote community safety and reduce crime," Windsor Police Service said in a statement.

Members of the city centre patrol, problem-oriented policing unit, community services, cadets, and mobile crisis rapid response teams will be present in the area.

The campaign began in early June, when police sent additional officers downtown to speak with business owners.

This time, police say they will focus on speaking with homeowners, tenants and building managers of the area to "address the needs and challenges of our downtown community."

"We want to hear from residents about the issues they're dealing with and seeing in the community. We will use these discussions to inform policing priorities and work together to reduce and prevent crime," said Karel Degraaf, acting superintendent, patrol services.

The initiative followed a beating at University Avenue and Pelissier Street last weekend that left a young man in critical condition.

Coun. Renaldo Agostino (Ward 3) says he knows those involved and says young people like them need support to prevent them from ending up in jail.

"These kids need support. These kids need mentorship. These kids need leadership. These kids need someone to help them. These kids need something to do," said Agostino early last month.

In response to the move, Bob Cameron, executive director of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC), said that it'll help reassure people — but he wants the community to think about the larger systemic issues at play when violence occurs downtown.

"Get to know your neighbour," he said. "The most significant thing that we can do that's easy and attainable for all of us is bringing folks out of isolation into relationships where we can enjoy the people who live up and down the street."