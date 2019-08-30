More Canadian Muslims being denied entry to U.S., says NDP border critic

Windsor West MP Brian Masse (NDP) says "over the last number of months" he's heard of more Canadian Muslims being denied entry into the United States.

Masse, the NDP's Canada-United States border critic, said Canadian officials need to remain vigilant and remind U.S. officials that they "could be denying the doctor that's saving lives every single day [from] going over to the United States, or somebody that's working in their own security divisions to help people be protected for their privacy."

According to Masse, neither the current Liberal administration under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or the previous Conservative government under Stephen Harper have taken steps to meaningfully reduce the number of Canadian Muslims turned away at U.S. border crossings.

"It takes reminding over and over because Congress has seats that switch every two years [and] the Senate every six years, and they have a high turnover at some points in time," he said. "We have to constantly remind our American cousins about this, because it is something that requires vigilance."

Masse said he's noticed that the ethnicity of those turned away at the Canadian-U.S. border changes at different times.

"We get a lot of different cases coming in the office, and the way the law works … it seems that it's based upon subjectivity," he said. "These are all things that happen at different points in time, depending on what's going on in the world."

For his part, Masse said he raises the issues every time he meets with U.S. legislators, though he said Canadian officials need to bring up the issue during trade agreement negotiations as well.

"Our country hasn't done any of these types of advancements during the recent negotiations under this supposed new NAFTA, and we haven't done anything on the job classifications, so [the U.S. is] using those two things to clamp down on what they suspect are people that they have concerns about," he said.

An additional concern is the cross-border sharing of information between Canadian and U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Masse said there are now "several laws ... that actually further integrate the sharing of information."

"And that's where the complication comes in place, because our Privacy Act, which is very strong in some respects over in Canada only extends here," he said. "Now with more sharing of information, we lose control about what that information is, how it's shared and also accountability of that information, especially when it exits the country."

Masse added that in the past six months, he's also received more complaints from people who have lost their ability to work in the United States.

"It's not unusual for us to be notified by somebody now that they can no longer travel in the U.S. or they've been detained more," he said.

Nonetheless, Masse said the U.S. remains a foreign country with its own rules regarding who is allowed to enter, adding that Canadians have no right to enter the U.S.

"It depends on who you get at the border ... It's their discretion," he said. "You have absolutely no right to enter the United States if you're not American really."

'This is wrong'

Nurfad Nadarevic, a Canadian Muslim who immigrated from Bosnia in 1995, said he's been held up at the border a number of times, often with no reason provided.

He said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers sometimes bristle at his name or his place of birth.

"You can just sense that there is some kind of, maybe not animosity, but just a different treatment process," said Nadarevic.

He said it's upsetting, because he's a "human being like everyone else."

Windsor resident Nurfad Nadarevic says he's been held at the border in the past, often with no reason provided. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"If I go to the United States, it's because I love to go, I want to spend my money there, I want to see my family," Nadarevic said. "I'm doing things that are positive in nature, so I'm opposed to that kind of treatment of anyone."

Sinan Yasarlar, the media and public relations director at the Windsor Mosque said part of the problem is that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers often don't provide a reason for an entry denial.

He explained that he understands if someone with a criminal record is prevented from entering the U.S.

"But there's people that have not even a parking ticket, no criminal history at all, no history of violence that are being denied," he said. "And this is wrong."

Windsor mosque media and public relations director Sinan Yasarlar says he wants U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a valid reason for entry denials. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"They should explain to the individual why you are denied," he said. "But if you're denied and if they don't tell why you're denied, then you have no idea how to start the process."

He explained that he's also heard of isolated incidents where people have been denied entry, but were able to regain the right to enter the U.S. after attaining a lawyer.

"But in general, it's a bad trend, because it can start with Canadian nationals and it could exceed to other denominations and other issues," he said.

According to figures from Statistics Canada, roughly 2.8 million Canadian residents visited the United States in June 2019, a 0.2 per cent decrease compared to June 2019.