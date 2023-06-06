Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Lambton County man dies in Petrolia motorcycle crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a 64-year-old Mooretown man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Petrolia.

Mooretown motorcycle driver, 64, found in Petrolia ditch

CBC News ·
OPP cruiser.
OPP say the motorcycle driver was found in a Petrolia ditch and pronounced dead at the scene. (Jillian Renouf/CBC News)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 64-year-old Mooretown man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Petrolia.

Officers responded to a motorcyclist in a ditch on Shiloh Line, in the town, around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, then transported to hospital in London for an autopsy.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

They have not released the man's name.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now