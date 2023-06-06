Lambton County man dies in Petrolia motorcycle crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a 64-year-old Mooretown man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Petrolia.

Officers responded to a motorcyclist in a ditch on Shiloh Line, in the town, around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, then transported to hospital in London for an autopsy.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

They have not released the man's name.