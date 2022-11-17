Most local Catholic students will be in class Monday if there's a strike by education support staff

The vast majority of Windsor-Essex Catholic students will be in school on Monday if there's a strike among support staff.

In a statement Thursday morning, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said only junior and senior kindergarten students as well as those with "complex learning needs" may miss some days of in-person learning if there's a disruption next week. All other students can expect to be in class.

That's because all staff who aren't members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will be expected to be at work.

In the event of a strike, kindergarten students can expect to hear from their school about an "alternating day schedule" for in-person attendance, according to the WECDSB.

For parents with students who have complex learning needs, each school will work with families "to provide appropriate learning materials" based on each child, said the board.

Students missed in-person learning earlier this month

This new approach differs from the last school disruption at the WECDSB earlier this month. Students at the Catholic board missed two days of school when support staff took strike action on Nov. 4.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that since talks resumed a few days ago, the province has put forward multiple offers that would add 'hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector, especially for lower-income workers.' (Carlos Osorio/CBC)

At the WECDSB, CUPE represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, child and youth workers and others.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, CUPE said education workers have given notice of a potential provincewide strike that could start as early as Monday if a deal is not reached.

Talks resumed a few days ago

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said since talks resumed a few days ago, the province has put forward multiple offers that would add "hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector, especially for lower-income workers," but CUPE has thus far rejected them.

CUPE members and supporters at a demonstration on Nov. 4. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

CUPE said the province has offered workers a $1-an-hour raise for each year of a collective agreement, which would amount to a 3.59 per cent raise.

"Let me be clear, that's a win for workers. But it's not enough," said Laura Walton, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) and CUPE spokesperson. The sticking point in talks, Walton said, is the province is refusing to put money into new student services.

In-person learning remains at public board

At the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), all schools, classes and bus service will remain unchanged by a potential strike next week.

At the public board, CUPE represents secretaries, clerks, IT and maintenance staff, custodians. But unlike at the Catholic board, it does not represent their educational assistants of childhood educators.