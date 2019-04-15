For the butterflies: milkweed, native plants added to community gardens

Milkweed and native plants are being added to one city park in each ward.

It's thanks to Leo Silvestri and the members of the Monarch Enthusiasts of Windsor Facebook group.

Silvestri read an article a few years ago about the decline of the monarchs.

"I took it to heart," he said — and decided he had to do something about it.

"They had flowers all over the parks," said Silvestri. "What they were missing is the milkweed and other native plants."

Monarch butterflies travel through Windsor-Essex as part of their seasonal migration. (Submitted by Danielle Pidskalny)

Silvestri wrote a letter to ward councillor, Chris Holt, who brought the matter to the parks and recreation department.

Now the city is going to add the plants Silvestri's suggested to flower gardens in each ward.

"We're not only trying to create habitats, but also trying to eliminate the predators of some of these eggs," said Silvestri. The parks which receive milkweed and native plants will also receive a plaque explaining what those kinds of plants do for the monarch butterfly.

"Instead of relying on the wild, this increases their chances of becoming a butterfly," said Silvestri.