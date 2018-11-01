Between 30 and 50 mm of rain is expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement of "moderate to heavy rain" into early Friday morning.

"Given the soil is already saturated, this heavy rain could result in some localized flooding of low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage," the statement reads.

Environment Canada has also issued a strong wind warning in effect for our region of Lake Erie, suggesting winds could reach speeds of 55 km/h Thursday evening with wave heights building to three metres in the afternoon.

