'Moderate to heavy rainfall' expected for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, warning of potential for heavy rainfall into early Friday morning.
Between 30 and 55 mm to come, warns Environment Canada
Between 30 and 50 mm of rain is expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement of "moderate to heavy rain" into early Friday morning.
"Given the soil is already saturated, this heavy rain could result in some localized flooding of low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage," the statement reads.
Environment Canada has also issued a strong wind warning in effect for our region of Lake Erie, suggesting winds could reach speeds of 55 km/h Thursday evening with wave heights building to three metres in the afternoon.
