Young students in Windsor cast ballot in mock election to learn about voting process

Having never voted before, Grade 3 student Paige Lavin found the process a bit odd, but she said she's happy to get familiar with casting a ballot at such a young age.

"It was kind of weird to like vote and then like hide behind a [card]board [barrier]," said Paige, who took part in Student Vote's mock election on Wednesday.

"When you grow up and you start voting and you don't learn about it you're not going to know what to do, like what if you write down [some]one that's not the best. So I think it's really good if you can vote at the age of 10 or nine."

Student Vote is run by Elections Ontario and CIVIX, a non-partisan registered charity that wants to teach students about democracy.

According to CIVIX, more than 2,400 schools in Ontario registered to take part in Student Vote this year — 55 of those schools are in Windsor-Essex.

Dozens of students took part in the mock election at Central Public School. On Thursday the school will release the ballot count. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Teachers at participating schools are provided with ballots, ballot boxes and polling station materials to engage students in the mock election.

"I did enjoy it because it was just fun and cool to be voting for people, because I've never voted before," said Paige.

Her peers also said they liked voting and learning about the different political parties from teachers and family ahead of making a decision.

"My dad teaches me stuff like that, because going into the world you need that knowledge," said Grade 4 student Liam Middleton.

"I think we should vote more often so we're in a safer world," said Skylar Capaldi.

Grade 5/6 teacher Dana Quenneville organized the vote for students and said it's important to get them engaged in real-world activities at a young age.

Central Public School teacher Dana Quenneville says it's important to engage students at a young age in the hopes that this will push them to vote when they are of age. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"We do hope that this exposure leads to a greater understanding of how the process works," she said.

"Having the students exposed to what looks like a real ballot, what they are working with today looks and feels like a real election, so we're hoping again that that translates into them participating when they are of legal age to do so."

As for engaging younger students in politics, Quenneville said it's about making the students understand how important it is to be a "responsible citizen."

"They are engaged because it interests them to be part of something that is real-life and this is as close as they get for many of them until they have another seven birthdays," she said.

Education, research important ahead of voting

While some schools held the vote ahead of the official election day, others waited until the day of.

Windsor's Assumption College Catholic High School is holding their mock vote on Thursday.

CBC News spoke with Grade 9 student Jack Fang before he cast his ballot. For Fang, learning about the political parties and their platforms was most enjoyable and he thinks it will be helpful for when he can actually vote.

"Looking at a policy right now, I can pretty much figure out what direction and what kind of area each government, each political party [is] focusing on, that might help me make a better decision in future and the research now will give me a better understanding of what each political party has been focusing on and what they're trying to achieve," he said.

Assumption College Catholic High School's Grade 9 student Jack Fang said he was engaged in learning about each party's political platform. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Assumption College Catholic High School's geography and civics teacher Joe Sasso is helping his students run this year's Student Vote.

"It's important because they learn a lot from the process," he said, adding students learn what political party they lean towards and the issues they care about.

He said students are eager to collect the ballots and determine their school's political leaning.