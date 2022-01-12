Mobile vet clinic helps owners say goodbye to pets at home during COVID-19 restrictions

When it was time for South Windsor resident Karen Fountaine to say goodbye to her 17-year-old dog Honey, she wanted to be there, but wasn't sure how that would be possible with Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions.

Public health measures have meant some veterinarians are not providing in-person services, which has made it difficult for people to put down their pets.

The College of Veterinarians of Ontario said veterinary offices are typically smaller and must follow physical distancing and capacity limits, which has meant owners might not be allowed in the room during procedures, including euthanasia.

On top of COVID-19 restrictions, Fountaine said Honey was deaf, had sight problems and was no longer walking, which would have made it all the more difficult to get her in the car.

"I wanted to be with her when she passed and I didn't want to stress her with a car ride," Fountaine said, adding she didn't want to go through this difficult process and not be close to Honey.

Through Facebook, Fountaine said she was recommended to Bailey's Mobile Veterinary Services — run by a certified veterinarian who has been making euthanasia house calls during the pandemic.

Honey was euthanized earlier this year through Lauren Bailey's at-home veterinary service. (Submitted by Karen Fountaine)

"I got to kiss, you know, hug the whole time and feed my dog Kielbasa [sausage] ... she went very peacefully, stress free and the vet said take as much time as you need," Fountaine said.

Lauren Bailey, owner of the Leamington-based mobile vet service, said her business typically focuses on chiropractor and acupuncture for horses, but during the pandemic she has mostly shifted to at-home euthanasia appointments.

She says demand is high and, while it varies, she can do up to three euthanasia appointments a day.

"It's been really nice to be able to do it in the home, because I feel like [the owners] can kind of grieve the way they want to but maybe they are more reserved in a clinic setting ... and it just feels very personal to them, so far the response has been really positive," she said.

Bailey, a certified veterinarian, says the demand for at-home euthanasia has been high, and she finds it has made the experience more personal for clients. She says her service follows COVID-19 safety protocols. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Mobile vets helping to fill need during COVID-19

According to the College of Veterinarians of Ontario, mobile vets aren't new and veterinarians have typically made house calls. But recently, the college said it has seen an increase in veterinarians applying for mobile clinics, specifically to perform a certain service, such as at-home euthanasia, acupuncture or chiropractic care.

During the pandemic, these sorts of mobile clinics are filling a need, said the college's chief executive officer, Jan Robinson.

She said brick-and-mortar vet clinics may be dealing with additional public health measures, such as the sizes of rooms and capacity limits.

"There are some challenging stories of veterinarians attempting to balance the needs of both the owner of the animal and animals in this difficult stage of end of life ... but also look at public health protection at the same time and that is heart wrenching for everyone," Robinson said.

It's a service that Windsor resident Jennifer Reid said she wishes she knew about.

In October, Reid needed to put down her cat, Beau, who had kidney disease and cancer.

Jennifer Reid of Windsor put down her cat, left, years ago. Beau, on the right, was euthanized in October after struggling with kidney disease and cancer. (Submitted by Jennifer Reid)

Reid's usual animal hospital was closed and another she went to wouldn't euthanize first-time clients.

Finally, she found a place, but noticed that since it was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, owners weren't allowed indoors during procedures.

"Giving my cat over in her carrier was really tough and then receiving the carrier back empty, that was heartbreaking and it wasn't what I was expecting ... just the distance between myself and my little furry one, made it a COVID-specific memory," she said, reflecting on how much better the process felt when she put down another pet years ago and could be present for it.

Had she known of an at-home euthanasia service, Reid said she definitely would have opted for that.

"I don't know enough about that last stressful time, if she was afraid ... I know she was well cared for while she was being euthanized, but it just would have been nice to be the last one to hold her," she said.

The at-home service is more pricey than going to a veterinary clinic, but Bailey said it's best for seniors who may not be able to leave their homes or people with larger pets.