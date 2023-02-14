Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·Video

MMIWG were honoured during an event at the University of Windsor

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were remembered and honoured at an event Tuesday at the University of Windsor.

It was a day to honour the spirits of those missing or murdered

CBC News ·

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were remembered and honoured at an event Tuesday at the University of Windsor.

Here's what that looked like:

University of Windsor - Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

22 hours ago
Duration 1:10
University of Windsor hosts a ceremony for missing and murdered Indigenous women
February 14 is a day of love, Valentines Day. A day to honour those that we love and to recognize our relationships and honouring those relationships. [We're here] to honour that love for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. And to honour their spirit.- Beverly Jacobs

 

with files from Michael Evans/CBC

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now