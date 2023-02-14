MMIWG were honoured during an event at the University of Windsor
Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were remembered and honoured at an event Tuesday at the University of Windsor.
It was a day to honour the spirits of those missing or murdered
Here's what that looked like:
February 14 is a day of love, Valentines Day. A day to honour those that we love and to recognize our relationships and honouring those relationships. [We're here] to honour that love for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. And to honour their spirit.- Beverly Jacobs
