Mitchell Park neighbours support councillor's idea to have park monitors

Some neighbours to Mitchell Park in Windsor, Ont,. who say group of disruptive kids are driving people away from the park, are expressing their support for Ward 3 councillor's idea to add a monitor who oversees the park.

Martin Oubliette, a neighbour of the park, said last year a group of 12-16 year old kids started "accosting people on the way by."

He said the incidents for progressively worse as the groups got larger.

"One night in the fall they, drove a young father and his kid out of the park," he said. "My wife and I went there and … chased them off, called the police down and that was the end of it for the year."

Windsor Morning 10:53 Mitchell Park monitor Robert Ross, founder of the Mitchell Park Neighbours Group on Facebook, and Martin Oubliette, a Mitchell Park neighbour, speak with CBC Windsor Morning host Peter Duck about a proposal to hire a park monitor to curb mischief.

Robert Ross, who started the Mitchell Park Neighbours Group on Facebook — which has more than 750 members — said the decrease of incidents during the winter is only temporary.

"Even in my deepest, most optimistic core, I'm not sure that this is anything more than a seasonal break from these activities," Ross told CBC Windsor.

Ross said neighbours are avoiding the park now due to the incidents, which has "further empowered and emboldened" the kids.

He said there's a bit of a divide between neighbours of the area.

"Some of the neighbours want to drop the hammer and just call the police in and nuke the place," said Ross.

Other neighbours want to see the kids take ownership of the neighbourhood and act less as unwelcome guests and more like neighbours who live in the community.

"I don't think direct policing is necessarily the best solution here," said Oubliette. "They should be a call of last resort."

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino said he's hoping to have administration look back at a program he grew up with in Toronto where "every park had a set of eyes."

"They weren't necessarily security guards … but they were there to help activate the park and provide games," he said.

Agostino is holding a meeting with the community on Wednesday evening to discuss the park and downtown alleys.

Ross said he feels like it's a "wonderful idea," but the program would need to cater to the neighbours and their reintegration into the park.

"You get these kids knowing your names... and all of a sudden they know you and they trust you and it gets a little bit more difficult to behave the way that they're behaving when you feel like you're one of the neighbours," he said.