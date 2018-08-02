Mission hires full-time dentist as local volunteers can't meet the need

Windsor's Downtown Mission has recruited a dentist to work at its new clinic full-time.

He will move to the city from the Toronto area the day before the Al Quesnel Community Dental Clinic sees its first appointments on August 13.

However, the original goal of the clinic was not to have a full-time dentist, but rather rely on volunteer work.

"There's about 300 dentists in Essex County, and we were hoping that we would get 200 of them to donate one day a year each," said Ron Dunn, executive director of the mission.

"While we have had some dentists step up, we haven't had nearly the response we had hoped for, so we've confirmed with about five, maybe six."

That number of volunteers would never meet the need.

"The phones have been ringing off the hook," said Dunn.

About 100 people have booked appointments in the last two days. The "pay-what-you-can or nothing at all" clinic will rely on donations to pay the dentist who's coming in, because the mission had never budgeted to hire one, said Dunn.

Executive director of the Downtown Mission, Ron Dunn, said the new dentist believes in the project and wants to help people. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Dunn is excited the young dentist, Dr. Hardik Patel, will be joining his team. Dr. Patel is moving from the Greater Toronto Area with his wife who is expecting their first baby.

"He came down, he saw the project and believes in what we're doing," said Dunn. "He wants to be able to help people with their oral health and we're super excited to have him."

More staff needed

Dunn said the mission still hopes bring on more staff to keep the clinic up and running.

"If you are a dental professional, we still need dental receptionists, we still need dental hygienists, dentists of course, and dental assistants," he said.

Currently there are two full-time hygienists, plus a dentist with the addition of the new dentist, but Dunn said it's still a "skinny staff."

The clinic hopes to see about 15 patients a day, with the hygienists doing a lot of the screening and cleanings, said Dunn. Some tasks — like x-ray screenings — do require a dentist. He hopes more will step forward soon.

"I do realize too they're busy running their own practices," said Dunn. "It's not just as easy as saying 'Yeah, okay I'll come over.' But we are set to do what we have to do, we're funded by the community, so we're going to continue to hope and meet with our donors and apply for funding if we can."