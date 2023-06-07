Police locate body of Windsor woman missing since January — no foul play suspected

The body of a Windsor woman missing since January has been found, and her death is not believed to be suspicious, police say.

Gabrielle Marie Vinall, 19, was located in the area of Fighting Island June 1, according to Windsor police.

She had last been spotted January 6.

Back in February, Vinall's mother, Andrea North, pleaded with the public to help find her daughter.

"She is very much loved," a tearful North told reporters.

Police say no further details surrounding her death will be released.