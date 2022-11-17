13-year-old girl found after reported missing for 3 days: Windsor police

A 13-year-old girl who disappeared from a Windsor neighbourhood earlier this week has been found, according to Windsor Police.

In a tweet by police Thursday afternoon, it said the Windsor Police Service had located the girl.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information," reads the tweet.

The service said it won't be sharing any further information at this time, out of respect for the family.

On Wednesday, Windsor police said they were looking for a dark Nissan Rogue they believed was connected to her disappearance.

Police initially reported in social media posts that the girl had entered a large grey SUV resembling a Ford Flex.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul said Wednesday that the Major Crimes Unit was investigating, and that she was considered a runaway. He said her disappearance could be related to human trafficking, but investigators don't want to rule out other possibilities.

More to come.