Three face charges, disappearance of Jerome Allen treated as homicide
Windsor police have classified their investigation into missing Jerome Allen as a homicide.
Windsor police are investigating as murder
Windsor police have classified their investigation into missing Jerome Allen as a homicide.
Charges have been filed against three individuals who will appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.
Joshua Gillespie and Mohammad Al-Yousufi, both from Windsor, are charged with murder.
Rosalind Nussio, also from Windsor, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Police Monday executed a search warrant for a home in the 3400 block of Cross Street in relation to the investigation.