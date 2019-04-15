Three face charges, disappearance of Jerome Allen treated as homicide

Windsor police have classified their investigation into missing Jerome Allen as a homicide.

Charges have been filed against three individuals who will appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Joshua Gillespie and Mohammad Al-Yousufi, both from Windsor, are charged with murder.

Rosalind Nussio, also from Windsor, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police Monday executed a search warrant for a home in the 3400 block of Cross Street in relation to the investigation.