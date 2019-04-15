Skip to Main Content
Three face charges, disappearance of Jerome Allen treated as homicide
Windsor police have classified their investigation into missing Jerome Allen as a homicide.

Jerome Allen has been missing since October 2018. (Windsor Police Service)

Charges have been filed against three individuals who will appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing. 

Joshua Gillespie and Mohammad Al-Yousufi, both from Windsor, are charged with murder.

Rosalind Nussio, also from Windsor, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. 

Police Monday executed a search warrant for a home in the 3400 block of Cross Street in relation to the investigation. 

