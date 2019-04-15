Search warrant executed, three arrested in case of missing Tecumseh man

Windsor police arrested three people Sunday in connection to the disappearance of Jerome Allen.

Allen was reported missing October 27, 2018. He is from Tecumseh, and has ties to Windsor and the Toronto area.

Allen was last seen October 20, 2018 in Windsor's west end.

Windsor's Major Crimes Branch has been actively investigating Allen's disappearance, and believes foul play is involved.

Three people were arrested Sunday.

Investigators asked for authorization to search a residence on Cross Street and received permission Monday morning.

Police said the public can expect increased police presence on Cross Street, between Chippawa Street and South Street, as the investigation continues.

Officers will be canvassing the area in hopes of speaking to anyone with information.