Windsor-area man missing after falling overboard a ferry at Toronto Island

Police are looking for a 22-year-old Windsor man who has been reported missing since Sunday night after he fell overboard from a ferry at Hanlan's Point in Toronto.

Ivan Bruno Ujevic, 22, was last seen Sunday night at Hanlan's Point

Ivan Bruno Ujevic was last seen Sunday night at Hanlan's Point on Toronto Island. (Toronto Police Service)

A man from the Windsor area is missing after he fell overboard from a ferry at Hanlan's Point in Toronto at 9:30 p.m Sunday.

Ivan Bruno Ujevic, 22, was last seen wearing a blue-and-pink button-down shirt and navy blue shorts, Toronto police said. He is described as six-feet-tall with brown curly hair.

Toronto police sent a marine unit for rescue Sunday evening.

The force tweeted he had fallen overboard and was in distress with unknown injuries.

