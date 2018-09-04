Windsor-area man missing after falling overboard a ferry at Toronto Island

A man from the Windsor area is missing after he fell overboard from a ferry at Hanlan's Point in Toronto at 9:30 p.m Sunday.

Ivan Bruno Ujevic, 22, was last seen wearing a blue-and-pink button-down shirt and navy blue shorts, Toronto police said. He is described as six-feet-tall with brown curly hair.

Toronto police sent a marine unit for rescue Sunday evening.

The force tweeted he had fallen overboard and was in distress with unknown injuries.