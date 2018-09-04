Windsor-area man missing after falling overboard a ferry at Toronto Island
Police are looking for a 22-year-old Windsor man who has been reported missing since Sunday night after he fell overboard from a ferry at Hanlan's Point in Toronto.
Ivan Bruno Ujevic, 22, was last seen wearing a blue-and-pink button-down shirt and navy blue shorts, Toronto police said. He is described as six-feet-tall with brown curly hair.
Toronto police sent a marine unit for rescue Sunday evening.
The force tweeted he had fallen overboard and was in distress with unknown injuries.
MARINE RESCUE:<br>Hanlan's Point<br>-Man has fallen overboard<br>-In distress<br>-Unknown injuries<br>-Marine Unit en route<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1627573?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1627573</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations
