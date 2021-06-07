Police search for missing boater on Lake St. Clair

Authorities launched a search on Lake St. Clair Sunday after a kayaker spotted an unoccupied vessel on a sandbar and called police.

Investigators have determined that a 58-year-old man went fishing in a small boat at around 8 a.m. near Stoney Point, Lakeshore OPP said in a media release Sunday.

Two OPP marine units, as well as the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, were sent in to search for the man.

"Resources are continuing to search the area on Lake St. Clair as well as an aerial search of the area," police said.

More from CBC Windsor