'Come home, we love you:' father says of missing 13-year-old Windsor girl

Windsor police say they are continuing efforts to locate 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan, who was last seen entering a grey SUV in South Windsor at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Police say the vehicle could possibly be a Ford Flex, but could not confirm the make of the vehicle. They later said they were looking for a dark-coloured Nissan Rogue that "may be" related to the girl's disappearance.

Police say Deslippe-McLellan was last seen wearing "a black Metallica T-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes."

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul with Windsor Police said the Major Crimes Unit is involved with the investigation.

He said police are considering the possibility Deslippe-McLellan's disappearance could be related to human trafficking, but they do not want to rule out other possibilities.

"We're not becoming tunnel visioned in how we approach this. Our primary focus at this point is to find her," he said.

Faddoul said there are no suspects in Deslippe-McLellan's disappearance and she is currently considered a runaway.

He said police were canvassing the downtown area for leads and possible footage related to the case, and that police have reason to believe Deslippe-McLellan is still in the Windsor region.

Eric Deslippe, Deslippe-McLellan's father, said a group of people looking for her will gather tonight at Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive West to post and hand out missing person fliers.

Deslippe is working with the Windsor police and the OPP to find his daughter, but said he wants to do more to help.

"I want to be doing other things than just standing back and giving the reins to someone else," he said.

Deslippe said that if he could speak to his daughter now, he would say, "Come home, we love you. I hope you're safe."