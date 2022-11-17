Police say this vehicle may be related to the disappearance of a Windsor teen

Windsor police say they're looking for a dark Nissan Rogue they believe is connected to a 13-year-old girl disappearing from a Windsor neighbourhood.

Police say Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan was last seen on Monday in south Windsor around 8:30 a.m. They say she was wearing a black Metallica T-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.

Police initially reported in social media posts that Deslippe-McLellan had entered a large grey SUV resembling a Ford Flex.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul said Wednesday that the Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and that she's currently considered a runaway. He said her disappearance could be related to human trafficking, but investigators don't want to rule out other possibilities.

(Windsor Police Service)

Now police say they're looking for a dark Nissan Rogue from 2014, 2015, 2016 or 2017 that "may be related" to her disappearance. They want anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call them at 519-258-6111.

"We're not becoming tunnel visioned in how we approach this," Faddoul said Wednesday. "Our primary focus at this point is to find her."