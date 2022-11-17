Content
Police say this vehicle may be related to the disappearance of a Windsor teen

Windsor police say they're looking for a dark Nissan Rogue they believe is connected to a 13-year-old girl disappearing from a Windsor neighbourhood.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-258-6111

A young girl wearing dark clothes with dark hair has her feet up on the back of a the front seats of a car.
Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan has been missing since Monday. (Windsor Police)

Police say Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan was last seen on Monday in south Windsor around 8:30 a.m. They say she was wearing a black Metallica T-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.

Police initially reported in social media posts that Deslippe-McLellan had entered a large grey SUV resembling a Ford Flex.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul said Wednesday that the Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and that she's currently considered a runaway. He said her disappearance could be related to human trafficking, but investigators don't want to rule out other possibilities. 

(Windsor Police Service)

Now police say they're looking for a dark Nissan Rogue from 2014, 2015, 2016 or 2017 that "may be related" to her disappearance. They want anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call them at 519-258-6111.

"We're not becoming tunnel visioned in how we approach this," Faddoul said Wednesday. "Our primary focus at this point is to find her."

Police say this Nissan Rogue may be connected to the girl's disappearance. (Windsor Police Service)
