Separated by 88 years, 2 Windsor beauty queens connect across generations

Elmira St. Onge-Frenette was Miss Windsor in 1935 and Rebecca Drouin will be holding the Miss Windsor 2023 title until February 2024.

The two came together after Drouin's grandmother read a recent CBC article about St. Onge-Frenette's 107th birthday. She got in touch with the CBC with the idea for the two to meet.

"Just don't let it go to your head," was one of the bits of advice St. Onge-Frenette offered Drouin during their meeting.

The two were ecstatic to meet one another and they compared their experiences as well as the prizes they received.

St. Onge-Frenette showed her an 88- year-old Windsor Star article showing a trophy for the pageant winner that was donated by firemen, a membership to the Roseland Golf Club, a dress, a watch, a coat, perfume, and a beauty treatment set. She also got the Miss Windsor sash and crown.

Drouin says she received the 2023 crown, sash, and a prize fund of $500 and the opportunity to represent Windsor on a national stage next week.

"My biggest prize was being able to go to Miss Universe Canada. I never would have imagined that for myself in the span of a year," she said.

While they both agree that they can't really compare their experiences, they both believe that it's more than just a beauty pageant.

"This was very exciting because it was the only [entertainment] they had at that time," said St. Onge-Frenette.

Drouin said this competition shaped her confidence and taught so her much about Windsor and Canada, but "a lot of people don't understand what it is that pageants are about, so I have to always explain."

St. Onge-Frenette previously told the CBC that they were asked a lot of questions about Windsor and Canada at her competition "We were judged on that and some of it was judged on different things we've done in our life, and it turned out that I won."

But when it came to confidence she said, "I was so young I just felt like I could do anything."

Friendships in the process

St. Onge-Frenette said one of her favourite memories was meeting and spending time with her friends at the contest, "I had a couple of girlfriends that joined too, so it made it a little bit more fun."

Drouin echoes this memory and says Miss Windsor gave her much more than she could have imagined.

"All the girls, even the ones that I met in the contest are the best girls I've ever met," Drouin said.

"I've met a lot of friends throughout the throughout the process, which is very fun," she added.

"You will learn on your own what confidence you do have," St. Onge-Frenette told Drouin

"Just keep going along and try to keep your head up straight."