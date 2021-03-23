Miss Kate's kids story time for Windsor Library goes online and interactive amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has moved kids story time from the library carpet to social media.

Librarian Kate Reynolds has been reading to children during live stream sessions on the Windsor Public Library Facebook page since April.

Reynolds — or Miss Kate, as she's known to her audience — hosts two sessions on Facebook live on Monday evenings and Wednesday mornings. In addition to the stories, those tuning in get to hear some songs from Reynolds, a trained singer.

Reynolds, who works at the Riverside branch, used to host story time in person during the pre-pandemic days, but library branches are currently closed. They remain open for curbside pickup and public computer access only.

"Obviously, I miss having the kids there," Reynolds said.

But the livestream format does allow for some interaction as well, like song requests from the viewers.

It feels more organic when you know they're actually watching in real time. - Librarian Kate Reynolds, Windsor Public Library

There's usually about four or five families tuning in, and more who watch the video after the livestream is over. The service is free and doesn't require a library card.

Reynolds said she tries to feature her "absolute favourite" books.

"Children's books change really fast so I'm always trying to expose the families to new voices that they might not have heard of otherwise," she said.

She also makes videos for children on her personal YouTube page, including one intended to teach children about masks.

