Making another miracle: Second June 27th Miracle food drive announced
Residents asked to leave non-perishable food items on doorstep at noon
With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the need for food in the Windsor-Essex region, residents will once again have a chance to make another miracle later this month.
The second-annual June 27th Miracle food drive is seeking more donations of non-perishable food items. Residents can leave the items on their doorsteps at noon on June 27, when they'll be picked up by volunteers and in turn donated to area food banks.
Last year's June 27th Miracle food drive brought in more than 916,000 kg of food, enough to feed about 28,000 households in the region, organizers said; it took 1,200 volunteers seven weeks to sort through all the donations.
Volunteers are also needed for this year's one-day June 27th Miracle food drive: residents can sign up as community captains, pick-up drivers, social media influences, sorters, and packers.
For more information, or to volunteer, visit june27miracle.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?