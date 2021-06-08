Making another miracle: Second June 27th Miracle food drive announced

With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the need for food in the Windsor-Essex region, residents will once again have a chance to make another miracle later this month.

The second-annual June 27th Miracle food drive is seeking more donations of non-perishable food items. Residents can leave the items on their doorsteps at noon on June 27, when they'll be picked up by volunteers and in turn donated to area food banks.

Last year's June 27th Miracle food drive brought in more than 916,000 kg of food, enough to feed about 28,000 households in the region, organizers said; it took 1,200 volunteers seven weeks to sort through all the donations.

Volunteers are also needed for this year's one-day June 27th Miracle food drive: residents can sign up as community captains, pick-up drivers, social media influences, sorters, and packers.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit june27miracle.ca.

More from CBC Windsor: