Freeland visiting Windsor automotive company today

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is visiting Windsor Monday.
She toured Reko Automation in Lakeshore. It's a manufacturing and technology company with expertise in the automotive sector.
A mechanical technician at the factory told CBC News Freeland was looking at a plastic weld machine, which will weld sensors and brackets onto future autonomous vehicle bumpers.
The technician said the machine is in the debugging stage and not in use yet.
The machine is made, designed and manufactured at the Lakeshore Reko facility.
Freeland will also be holding a roundtable discussion with manufacturing and technology workers Monday afternoon.
