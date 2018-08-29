Minister of Families visits Windsor for update on Canada Child Benefit

Canada's Minister of families, Children, and Social Development visited Windsor on Wednesday to tout the government's enhancements to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).

Minister Jean-Yves Duclos started off his visit by reading a story to a group of young kids, before explaining the changes his government has made to CCB.

"It's making a very significant difference in the lives of many families in Windsor," said Duclos.

He said nine out of ten families in Windsor are receiving about $600 per month which is non-taxable, which is about $200 more than what they received before the Liberals reformed the program in 2016.

But Canada's latest changes to the program would see the CCB increased to keep up with the cost of living — a move the Liberals said they would make in 2020. That increase will come earlier than initially expected.

Duclos read a story to kids who attended the event. he said 25,000 families in Windsor currently receive CCB. (CBC)

The Minister said about 25,000 families are currently receiving CCB via a monthly payment. Before 2016, that benefit was seen at tax time.

Windsor has the highest rate of children living in low-income households, and the largest decline of household income of any large urban city in Canada, according to a Statistics Canada analysis of the 2016 census.

Nearly one in four Windsor children (24 per cent) were living in a low‑income household in 2015.