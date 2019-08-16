Mining 'ground control' targeted in Ministry of Labour safety blitz

A Ministry of Labour blitz is targeting ground control hazards in underground mines.

The province-wide blitz is looking to keep workers safe by avoiding the collapse of excavated rock.

"[Ground control] is of critical importance, in an underground mine," said Unifor Local 1959 chairperson Bill Wark. "It's one of the predominant health and safety issues, along with air quality."

According to the Ministry, 10 workers have died since 2000 as a result of being struck by falling rocks. Close to 50 works have been critically injured.

"Ground control and underground issues of a similar type have been an ongoing debate for many years within the ministry and the legislative review committee," said Wark, who said the industry welcomes the inspections.

"Obviously there's always more that can be done but this is a good step forward."

Inspectors and engineers will check that mines have proper controls and measures in place to prevent collapse and 'rockbursts,' — violent explosions from roofs and walls.

Parliamentary assistant Jane McKenna announced the blitz at Windsor K & S Salt Friday. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

"People want to make sure that they're in a safe environment, and that they go to work everyday and they come home safe," said parliamentary assistant Jane McKenna. "It's a win-win situation for everybody."

A similar blitz was conducted by the ministry in 2014, which resulted in 13 stop-work orders and 229 requirements under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Wark said since then, there has been a focus to rely more on engineering to make safety calls. Wark also said unscheduled inspections usually "bring a better reality to a workplace" but that the scheduled events are better than none.