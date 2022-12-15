Catholic Central student spends 170 hours creating Minecraft replica of new school
Benjie Roberto, a Grade 12 student, made the replica for a talent show
With a set of blueprints for the $30-million rebuild of his high school, some concept art, 10 years of Minecraft experience and a good amount of free time, Benjie Roberto did something incredible.
During the 2020 lockdowns Roberto, a now-Grade 12 student at Catholic Central High School (CCHS), found out about a talent show through his high school.
He decided to use the world-building video game to create a near-perfect replica of the new CCHS — a school that doesn't open until January 2023, and a place he had never set foot in.
Roberto said a guidance councillor paid him $50 for the rights to use the video, which is now on the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board YouTube page. The video has given students, staff and parents the chance to experience the building before it opens to the public.
When Roberto entered the talent contest, there was no category for what he wanted to build.
"I had to email the teacher and then let her know about my idea and then she approved of it," he said, adding that they created a new digital art category.
Altogether, he spent approximately 170 hours over 47 days making the replica.
He said his favourite part of the build was making the bleachers and the sports field.
Roberto won $75 from the competition.
New school part of $550-million school building initiative
Plans to build a new school have been in the works for years, with the province giving the board the green light to move forward on construction at the start of 2021.
Funding for the school came from a $550-million program to build 21 schools across the province.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the new school is an answer to years of calls for improvements in Windsor's schools.
"I often was asked by parents that they felt ignored and they wanted to see more meaningful improvements to the facilities," Lecce said in a virtual news conference in April.
The new CCHS is located between McDougall Street and Ouellette Avenue in South Windsor.
Seeing the school in real life
While classes haven't begun at the new campus, Roberto said he has had a chance to visit the school in person.
Students were invited to the new school to place a time capsule, he said.
Roberto said the Minecraft school and the real school are very similar, but being there in person after spending so much time making the replica was a different experience.
"Walking in as a person is a whole other feeling. Like you look up, you see all the details... it was just magical," he said.
The project took Roberto three months to create, and it's something he is very proud of.
"After you're done making something that you've worked so hard doing, and then you sit back, look at it, and then you just have this nice warm feeling that you've accomplished something," he said.
With files from Afternoon Drive
