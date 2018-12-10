Historic Assumption Church worth saving but it will cost $20M, report says

The price tag to restore west Windsor's historic Assumption Church is now estimated to be $20 million.

A final report from lawyer Paul Mullins says in addition to funds for restoration, the diocese has to look at whether or not Assumption can sustain ongoing maintenance for the building.

Mullins lists those annual costs at $85,000 for regular repairs and $65,000 for utilities — but says those numbers will go down after the building is restored.

Architecture firm Allan Avis — the group which restored the Windsor Armouries — says the true cost can only be known as work is completed. They call the $20-million price tag a "prudent initial fundraising target."

More than $8 million has already been pledged towards the costs, including from philanthropist Al Quesnel, who will match up to $5 million. Four pledges, totalling more than $3 million, have been received so far with Bishop Ronald Fabbro also pledging $1 million from the Diocese of London.

(Aadel Haleem/CBC News)

"The Diocese would commit these funds when Assumption Parish has secured the funding necessary for a restoration to begin,"said Fabbro, in a letter to the congregation.

Mullins suggests a number of things Assumption can do to warrant restoration, including appealing to University of Windsor staff and students, along with expanding recognition of French and Indigenous contributions.

"The Hurons donated the land," said Mullins in the final report. "The French pioneers built the present church and the three former churches on the Assumption site."

According to Mullins, potential donors have said they would contribute if the building was made more available for use by the entire community.

Mullins also warns that a new fundraising campaign must be clear on where money raised will be allocated.

"It is important that [the campaign] include a guarantee that all of the funds raised would be used exclusively for the restoration project," said Mullins. "And any monies received would be returned to the donors if the restoration project does not proceed in a timely manner."

(Meg Roberts/CBC)

Since the 2015 closure and relocation of services to Holy Names of Mary church, attendance has decreased by more than 40 per cent. Prior to the closure, weekend attendance was more than 1,200, increasing almost every year from 2012. The Assumption Church pastoral team believes attendance would return to these levels if the church were restored.

The parish covers from the Detroit River to Tecumseh Road and from LaSalle to Crawford Avenue. The majority of Assumption's attendees have an annual income of less than $20,000 and many have no post-secondary education.

The diocese will now review Mullins' report and determine how to proceed.

Parishioners will continue to worship at Holy Name of Mary church.