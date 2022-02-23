Military vehicles in Windsor-Essex this weekend part of training exercise: CAF

Windsor-Essex residents are being asked to take care on Highway 401 this weekend, as they'll be sharing the road with some armoured military vehicles.

Army reserve personnel from 31 Canadian Brigade Group will be taking part in Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle driver and maintenance training from Thursday to Sunday.

The training will take place along planned routes to and from Windsor, London and CFB Bordon, and will take place throughout the day and night.

In the Windsor area, the vehicles may be seen driving along the 401, the CAF said.

"This important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Reconnaissance operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within the local areas," a 31 Canadian Brigade spokesperson said in a statement.

Soldiers taking part in the training will not be carrying weapons of any kind, and will remain in or near the vehicles except when performing maintenance or resupplying.