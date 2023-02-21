Military to conduct training exercises along local roads

Over the next few weeks, don't be surprised to see soldiers walking alongside the roads. But don't be alarmed.

As part of training, as many as 30 Canadian Army Reserve soldiers at a time, in various formations, will be marching along roadsides around Windsor in uniform. They will be carrying unloaded personal weapons.

The activity will be taking place near Major F.A. Tilston Armoury in the west end of the city.

"While this exercise is not specifically linked to current events, we do take a great deal of pride in remaining ready for a multitude of contingencies," said Lieut. Andrew J. McLaughlin, public affairs officer for the 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

He said, in fact, they have several local soldiers who will deploy to various places around the world in the coming weeks and months.

"Secondly, and just as importantly, we train for emergency response missions inside Canada, for when we are called upon to help out in communities affected by natural disasters like floods, wildfires or major storms, for instance," McLaughlin said, explaining that the reserves have a domestic emergency preparedness exercise coming up in Chatham-Kent next month.

Members of 4th Battalion, the Royal Canadian Regiment, conduct a fitness march at Cedar Springs, Ont., on July 16, 2022. (Submitted by Canadian Armed Forces)

McLaughlin is asking the public to slow down when passing these soldiers.

Maj. Mitch Colomba, the officer commanding Alpha Company, the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, said that these types of endurance marches are done to upkeep skills including fitness and unit cohesion.

"Basically, we need to get outside to experience different weather conditions, and to move greater distances than we can inside the armoury."

He said there are several other aspects of the training that are beneficial to the unit and individuals, like teamwork, communication and planning skills.

"We also enjoy getting out into the community where we live and work, as most of our soldiers serve as Army reservists part-time," Colomba said. "We're always looking for new applicants to join us here in Windsor and elsewhere, so it's nice to say hello to our neighbours and explain what we do here in Windsor."