Military exercise in Chatham to simulate chlorine gas leak

If you see soldiers in the area in Chatham-Kent over the next few days, don't panic.

More than 600 reserve members of the Canadian army are taking part in 'Exercise Arrowhead Response' in southwestern Ontario.

According to Chief Warrant Officer Rob Talach, it's not the type of military exercise you might expect.

"They won't be armed. They'll be practicing how to support Canadians when there's an environmental or weather emergency," said Talach.

In Chatham-Kent, they're planning around a simulated chlorine gas leak.

"They'll be set up around Memorial Arena and doing things like what they'd need to do to assist the public if there was an emergency," said Talach. "They'll be out conducting patrols by foot and vehicle in the community."

The public is invited to interact with the soldiers — and Talach said the community will be part of the exercise.

"If residents of Chatham-Kent see soliders out and about, they're more than welcome to approach and engage and ask questions."

The exercise looks at things such as evacuation and where to house people after they leave their homes.

Talach said it's good for people to see the military in action.

"We may at times all get distracted with overseas operations, but the number one job is here at home," Talach said. "Reservists, which are citizen soldiers, their role is really to guard the home front here, regardless of what the threat is."