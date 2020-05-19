Mike Reaume, owner of Dairy Freez in Essex County, dead at 62 

Mike Reaume, owner of the Dairy Freez on County Road 34, died on Friday, May 15, at the age of 62.

He is survived by Arlene Reaume, his wife of 41 years, and their four children Jeff Reaume, Julie Geelen, Jenna Mongeau and Jim Reaume.

A prayer service was to be held for Reaume on Tuesday.

Hundreds of community members from across Windsor-Essex also posted well wishes on Facebook.

"Keeping you all in my thoughts during a surely difficult time and hoping you feel the love and support of the entire region!" wrote Lakeshore Ward 3 Coun. Kelsey Santarossa. "My deepest condolences."

A Tuesday post on the Dairy Freez Facebook page asked well-wishers to tap hockey sticks, baseball bats, racquets, shovels or brooms on driveways or porches at 4:30 p.m.

Dairy Freez, which has been around since 1954, used a Saturday, May 16 Facebook post to announce it will be closed indefinitely.

"We have been forced to endure [a sudden] family tragedy. Thank you for your compassion, understanding and respect during this difficult time," reads an excerpt from the post.