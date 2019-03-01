Mike Miller, the 'Voice of the Spitfires,' retires due to vocal cord disorder

The radio voice of the Windsor Spitfires is retiring after 39 seasons in hockey, including 11 with the OHL team.

Mike Miller joined the Windsor team during the 2008-09 season shortly after Spits GM Warren Rychel became one of the team's owners.

"His calls are great because he explodes," Rychel said. "The big goal calls are the best from him."

Miller was the team's play-by-play announcer during the team's three successful runs for the Memorial Cup in 2009, 2010 and 2017.

Spits general manager Warren Rychel with Mike Miller at a media conference annoucing Miller's retirement. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"He was a big part of that, and he'll be forever sketched in that team picture," Rychel said.

Miller told reporters Friday that while he feels great, an issue with his vocal cords is the reason behind his decision to retire.

"This is not a health issue by any means; it's a vocal cord disorder," he explained, noting the last year or so has been frustrating. "They're not vibrating quick enough to produce sound."

Miller, who commutes to Windsor from Luna Pier, Mich., said he will start to see a therapist at the Cleveland Clinic as soon as next week.

The Toledo native cites watching CBC's Hockey Night in Canada as a child as the reason he developed a love for the game.

Miller said the tournament that resulted in the Spitfire's first-ever Memorial Cup win in 2009 as one of his favourite memories. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

"I remember as kids going downstairs, black and white television, rabbit ears, being able to pick up Channel 9 out of Windsor," he said.

When asked about his favourite memory with the Spitfires, Miller was quick to recall the team's historic win at the 2009 Memorial Cup.

"The 12 or 13 days in Rimouski was the greatest 13 days of hockey I've ever been around," he said. "Every inch of ice was fought for the entire tournament, a team that was down and battled back, the games were great, the atmosphere was great."

The team will honour Miller at its game Sunday when they play the Kingston Frontenacs at the WFCU Centre.

"Hockey people are the best people," he said. "Nothing against baseball, basketball or football, but I think I'm around the best people, the best kids."