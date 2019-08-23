Input sought on the elimination of tax rebate program

Property owners in BIA's outside of Windsor's downtown may have another year to collect a 30 per cent tax rebate on vacant properties they own.

That's because the city still has to get some public input on a plan to eliminate the Vacancy Rebate Program in the BIA's.

The pilot program is in its third year for the Downtown Windsor BIA, which means this will be the first tax year that owners of vacant properties will not get the rebate.

City council voted on April 1 to phase in elimination of the program in the other BIA's. According to a report going to council Monday, however, the city still has to gauge stakeholder opinions on the move in order to get provincial approval to move ahead.

According to the report by deputy treasurer Janice Guthrie, no one attended an open house at the downtown aquatic centre, so the city missed the August 1 deadline.

However, Guthrie says a late submission could still be accepted.

A vacant building in downtown Windsor which has sat empty for several years. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

The city will issue a media release, publish information on the city's website, distribute materials to all BIA members through BIA contacts and distribute materials to other stakeholders groups such as the Chamber of Commerce.

The city will also make a survey available on September 9 for three weeks.

Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt campaigned on the idea of eliminating the rebate in 2014. He said the intent is to give property owners the incentive to either move to rent their properties or sell them to someone who will.

"And hopefully we have the same success with the other BIA"s that we did during the pilot project in Downtown Windsor BIA," said Holt, adding that there has been a decrease in vacant storefronts since the elimination of the rebate was initiated in 2017.

Meanwhile, property holder Joe Mikhail is not a fan of eliminating the rebate and says the city is "fooling itself" if it thinks it will increase tax revenue.

He said property owners will just apply for an assessment reduction to the Municipal Property Assistance Corporation (MPAC), reducing the property taxes the city will collect anyway.

"This is a lot of sound bites by politicians," said Mikhail, who owns properties in the downtown BIA, including the space recently vacated by Starbucks.

"No land owner, by any stretch of anyone's imagination, has any inclination whatsoever to leave their building vacant to collect a 30 per cent rebate," said Mikhail, adding some might just abandon their properties altogether, leaving them for the city to acquire for back taxes.

Joe Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings Ltd. is opposed to eliminating the vacancy tax rebate. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Past Chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA and current Vice-Chair of the Wyandotte Towne Centre BIA, Larry Horwitz said he's not surprised by the lack of interest shown by stakeholders.

He said he believes most property owners won't bother to respond to the city's request for input. He doesn't believe the elimination of the rebate has had as good a result as Holt says.

"The judges are out. I think that they're taking a shot, thinking that it will create an opportunity for landlords — especially out of town landlords — [who] might be more anxious to lease out at a lower rate to tenants and maybe more tenants will lease these properties. So it's really an experiment and I'm not sure yet if it would work or not," said Horwitz, who is also a landlord.

Holt said the reason the elimination of the rebate programonly applies to properties in the BIA's is because vacant storefronts bring down adjacent property values.

As a result, filling storefronts in commercial districts will benefit the district as a whole.

According to the city report, the city has increased tax revenue on the pilot project downtown by $500,000.