Migrant workers access health care services at Leamington fair

Dozens of migrant workers attended a health fair at St. Michael Parish in Leamington to access free health services and information Sunday.

It was organized by the local consulate of Mexico and is part of a Government of Mexico program — Binational Health Week — which takes place at different Mexican embassies around the world.

The Mexican Consul in Leamington, Alberto Bernal, says the goal is to give migrant workers and all members of the community an opportunity to get checked, become more aware and establish good practices when it comes to health care.

"This is a community — mostly an agricultural industry and we have many Mexican migrant workers here working in the greenhouses and all the industry here," he said.

"For us it's important that they are aware that they need to take care of themselves as workers, but also considering their families back in Mexico and for their own well-being."

Diabetes tests and eye exams

The fair is an annual event, and has been hosted locally for the last several years. ​Spanish-speaking volunteers were at the fair to help with translations at the various booths.

Migrant workers had access to diabetes tests and blood pressure tests. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre was at the fair to offer diabetes tests and blood pressure tests.

The Bilingual Legal Clinic provided information about how to protect onesself from pesticides.

Kniaziew Optometry offered free basic eye exams.

'It's been great for them'

Dr. Richard Kniaziew says he has been a part of the health fair for years.

There were long lines at the fair to access health services. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"A lot of the migrant workers have dry eyes because they work in the greenhouse industry, allergies, and some other conditions. So with a quick screening we're able to provide them with some knowledge so they can seek help later on."

The optometry booth offered samples of medication like allergy eye drops and dry eye drops.

"It's been great for them, and we provide a service that is needed for them."