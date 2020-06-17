Asparagus farmer hit with double whammy — lack of migrant workers and low prices

If anything could go wrong for asparagus farmer John Jaques, it went wrong this spring.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he was only able to hire half the number of migrant workers he usually needs. Since restaurants were closed, there was also less demand for his product.

And then the price of asparagus dropped so low, it wasn't even worth harvesting the crop.

"It's really hard to work all year to get a crop to grow and then you can't get the people to harvest it. And when you do get it harvested, you can't find the people to buy it," said a disappointed Jaques, co-owner of Sunshine Farms near Thamesville.

He's lost 40 acres of his 75 acres of asparagus. Jaques decided it was more feasible to grow field corn on 15 acres of the 40 acres, so the asparagus won't come back on that portion of his farm. He has since destroyed that part of the crop with Round Up and planted corn there.

"We should have had a quarter of a million dollars in sales," said Jaques, who added that he's set to lose that amount instead.

Not only did the pandemic reduce his workforce and the price for asparagus, but it also increased other costs, including the cost of extra personal protective equipment for workers and extra housing. He estimated the additional costs total approximately $30,000.

It will be really tight. - John Jaques

Jaques also said that transporting workers to shopping places costs more, because the bus company will only take eight workers and not 30. As a result, extra buses are needed.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced a program to buy from farmers crops they can't sell. Unfortunately, the program came too late to help Jaques.

"It would have been nice if something like that would have been available, but it wasn't, so there's nothing we can do about that," he said.

The federal food surplus program is structured to redirect surplus food to food banks and northern communities. Jaques tried to give away several thousand pounds of asparagus to food banks and the Salvation Army, but there were no takers.

None of the 15 migrant workers at his farm have contracted COVID-19. They will be around for the summer and will also harvest cucumbers later in the season.

Still, Jaques wishes he had more migrant workers to employ.

"It will be really tight," said Jaques.