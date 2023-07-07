Project to cut red tape for migrant worker employer to launch next month

The federal government is launching a three-year pilot project, aimed at addressing labour shortages for employers who hire migrant workers, and ensuring those workers are safe from abuse.

The Recognized Employer Pilot (REP) is designed to ease the administrative burden and simplify the hiring process for employers who have historically complied with the requirements of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program.

"The Recognized Employer Pilot will cut red tape for eligible employers — those who demonstrate the highest level of protection for workers — and make it easier for them to access the labour they need to fill jobs that are essential to Canada's economy and food security," said federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault in a news release.

Traditionally, before submitting an application to hire a migrant worker, employers would need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), which confirms there is a need for such workers and that there are no Canadian citizens or permanent residents available.

The REP will allow employers in good standing to gain access to various LMIAs and be able to access a simplified LMIA application.

These employers will also have a designation on the TFW job portal showing their recognized status to prospective employees.

"Canada is taking the opportunity to invest in our economic future by recruiting talent from around the world to help fill labour market gaps and skills shortages," said federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller. "Today's announcement is a prime example of one of the many ways the Government of Canada is working toward an even more prosperous economy by making it easier for employers to recruit the talent they need."

The project will be available to primary agriculture employers as of next month, while all other employers can begin to apply in January 2024.