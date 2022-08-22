Dozens of protesters shouted over politicians at a news conference in southwestern Ontario about the continued funding of a safe, voluntary COVID-19 isolation centre specifically for migrant workers.

The announcement was initially made at the front entrance of Tecumseh Town Hall, but protesters repeatedly interrupted Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk during his speech.

The protesters shouted obscenities and false information about the COVID-19 pandemic while asking what funding would be set aside for them.

Kusmierczyk stayed silent while the protesters shouted and chanted at him. Two Ontario Provincial Police officers were on scene and took no action against the protesters.

Protesters at MP Irek Kusmierczyk’s newser today. <a href="https://t.co/fDMdwL3D0i">pic.twitter.com/fDMdwL3D0i</a> —@cbcmolnar

"All Canadians have a right to protest peacefully and to have their say," said Kusmierczyk when asked about the interruption by reporters.

"We want to respect that, but we are also undeterred. Our job number one is to make sure that we're protecting the health and safety of all Canadians, and the measures that we enacted during COVID did just that."

Some protesters said the isolation centre is not necessary, but Kusmiercyzk disputed that, saying migrant workers work in difficult and dangerous conditions.

"They leave their families behind in order to put fresh food on the table of Canadians from coast to coast to coast," he said. "They are also fundamentally important to the prosperity of this community, to keep those businesses operating. Protecting their health and well-being is absolutely a priority for all in our community across Windsor-Essex, for all of our communities."

Funding for safe, voluntary isolation site extended

The announcement was moved inside the town council's chambers, where Kusmierczyk outlined a $4.2-million commitment from Ottawa to continue funding a voluntary isolation site for migrant workers exposed to COVID-19.

"There is no community in Canada that hosts as many migrant workers as Windsor-Essex; close to 10,000," said Kusmiercyzk. "Not only does this ensure we protect the health and safety of our migrant workers, which is absolutely paramount, this funding and this centre also protects the health and safety of our community."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk responds to protestors who interrupted his announcement. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Chief of Essex Windsor EMS, Bruce Krauter, said the isolation site would continue to be at a hotel, which has the capacity to host up to 50 workers with room for expansion.

Krauter refused to say which hotel would be used, for security reasons, but did say it was in Windsor.

Krauter said city staff were previously running the site, but they would be temporarily transferred to the County of Essex to continue running the site.

Funding from Ottawa is set to expire in March, but Kusmiercyzk said that funding has been renewed since 2020 and he will work with local municipalities.

"We're always listening, and we're always attuned to what is the need locally," he said. "We've gone through six or seven extensions of this funding, and this is the latest iteration."

"The importance of this announcement cannot be overstated," said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. "The funding will ensure the health and well-being of workers so crucial to our local economy and the production of stable food supply. "

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald also voiced her support for the site.

"It's what we need to keep the workers safe," said MacDonald.

"That's what we've done through all of COVID. Every measure we've taken has been about preserving the industry, the food supply and the workers."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk continued the news conference inside Tecumseh town council chambers. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Advocacy groups want more to assist migrant workers

Despite the announcement, advocacy groups for migrant workers are saying that conditions are not improving at residences. Kusmierczyk said the government is working on fixing the issue.

"We're continuing to push to build more housing in general across Windsor and Essex county," he said.

"At the same time, Minister [of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla] Qualthrough is working with provincial and territorial partners whose responsibility is housing. We know we're an important partner, this is an all-hands-on-deck approach to make sure we have the right kind of conditions that protects the health and safety of migrant workers that are living there."