Forum on migrant worker health in Windsor explores barriers to inclusion

Geographical and social isolation for temporary agricultural workers is one of the topics explored at the Migrant Farm Worker Health Forum held in Windsor on Friday.

The event is organized by the Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers and the University of Windsor.

Essex County is a large employer of migrant workers each year, many of them come to work at the farms and in greenhouses.

One of the organizers, Kathryn Edmunds, is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Nursing.

She said it's easy to overlook the migrant workers' contributions to Essex County.

"This conference is an important opportunity to learn about current research, community partnerships and innovative programs regarding the health of temporary agricultural workers living in our communities," said Edmunds in a news release.

Justine Taylor from Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers says there's an engagement project looking at addressing concerns from migrant workers. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

One of the speakers at this forum was Justine Taylor, science and government relations manager at Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, who touched on inclusion of these workers.

"What we hope that means is that our international farmers will feel supported in the rural communities they live in," said Taylor.

She mentioned that language is a big barrier for some workers, as well as access to transportation to help them get around town.

Community stakeholders will be brought together to form a group, said Taylor, to look at addressing some of those issues.

Solutions include ensuring there are language supports in local businesses for those farmers, and also looking at opportunities for transportation around the county.

Where Taylor said they hope to start is by building "community connections."

"By hosting events, for instance, that bring together various different populations in Kingsville and Leamington, we're hoping that we can begin to build some touch points where those populations can come together," said Taylor.

Other topics addressed at the forum include pesticide safety education, mental health in agriculture and WSIB service access.