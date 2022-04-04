Hundreds attend migrant worker health fair in Leamington

Hundreds of migrant workers attended a health and information fair in Leamington on Sunday, marking a return to the annual in-person event organizers have paused since the start of the pandemic.

Dozens of community groups were on hand to help newcomers and people returning to Windsor-Essex to work temporary jobs, primarily in the agriculture sector.

"We had an amazing turnout of migrant workers," said Martin Varela, chair of the Migrant Worker Community Program (MWCP), which organized the event.

Varela said they fielded questions about accessing health and dental services, including access to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

"All the migrant workers have the right to have OHIP ... but many of them don't know they have the right to OHIP," said Varla.

Gran ambiente en la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/feria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#feria</a> de salud y de servicios en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leamington?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leamington</a>! Más de 20 org. están brindando info. sobre impuestos, seguridad, salud ocupacional, asesoría legal y exámenes médicos gratuitos. Fantástica oportunidad de conectar con nuestra comunidad!@ConsulMexWas <a href="https://twitter.com/SRE_mx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SRE_mx</a> <a href="https://t.co/TFSQtd3mmZ">pic.twitter.com/TFSQtd3mmZ</a> —@vcalva

In earlier stages of the pandemic, Windsor-Essex saw the migrant farm worker population hard hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Across Ontario, at least four temporary foreign workers have died during the pandemic — three of whom had COVID-19 and one who died while in quarantine.

They include:

Bonifacio Eugenio-Romero, who worked on a pepper farm near Kingsville.

Rogelio Munoz Santos, who worked at a farm in Windsor-Essex.

Juan Lopez Chaparro, who worked on a vegetable farm near Simcoe.

Romario Morgan of St. Vincent, who died while he was in quarantine in a Mississauga hotel.

Pandemic strengthened relationships

Varela said the MWCP spent the previous two years intensely focused on getting migrant workers tested and vaccinated for COVID-19.

"In the last two years we've been a lot more busier than normal," said Varela.

He said that relationships with healthcare organizations have gotten better because of the pandemic.

"It's sad that we had to go through the pandemic but there has been a lot of positives," he said, pointing to the health fair at Leamington's Roma club as an example of a positive.

"We started working together during the pandemic and now we are strongly working as a team with all the organizations so that has been helping."

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald was at the event, along with community organizers from the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre, the Windsor-Essex Local Immigration Partnership and Canadian Mental Health Association.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that our guest workers are aware of all the health and wellness resources that are available to them in our community," said MacDonald in a press release.

"Knowing where to go and who to turn to is key in keeping our workers safe and healthy. "