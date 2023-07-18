Leamington companies fined in death of worker from Mexico

Two Leamington companies have been fined following the death of a migrant worker who died on the job last year.

According to Ontario's Ministry of Labour, on Jan. 10, 2022, an employee fell nearly eight metres while working on an elevated platform installing glass and weather strips on the roof of a greenhouse that was under construction in Staples, Ont.

While the worker had been provided training and was wearing a harness, according to the ministry, it was not connected to the platform.

CBC News had previously identified the worker as Enrique Hernández, a 27-year-old father from Cardel, Mexico.

According to the ministry, the man's employer, an employment agency called FHES Ontario Ltd., failed to ensure he received appropriate information and supervision for using the raised platform. And that Lebo Farms, didn't ensure he was wearing proper fall protection.

Both companies pleaded guilty in court and were convicted earlier this month.

The employment agency was fined $70,000 while Lebo Farms was fined $100,000.

They also must pay a 25 per cent victim surcharge, which supports a fund to help victims of crime.