Leamington, Ont. migrant workers receive open work permit

Three temporary workers from Leamington, Ont. received good news this week — in the form of a new type of work permit.

This summer, they had applied for an open work permit — a measure introduced by the federal government to protect migrant workers from exploitation. They've now been awarded that open permit.

"They were experiencing psychological, physical and financial abuse," said Santiago Escobar, a national representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers of Canada.

There were four temporary workers in Ontario who had applied, according to Escobar. All were were approved in a process that took about a month. Three were from Windsor-Essex, the other from the Niagara region.

"With this open permit, they can find a new employer anywhere in Canada, in any industry," said Escobar.

