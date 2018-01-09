Skip to Main Content
Leamington, Ont. migrant workers receive open work permit
Leamington, Ont. migrant workers receive open work permit

Three temporary workers from Leamington, Ont. received good news this week — in the form of a new type of work permit.

'They can find a new employer anywhere in Canada, in any industry'

This summer, they had applied for an open work permit — a measure introduced by the federal government to protect migrant workers from exploitation. They've now been awarded that open permit.

"They were experiencing psychological, physical and financial abuse," said Santiago Escobar, a national representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers of Canada.

There were four temporary workers in Ontario who had applied, according to  Escobar. All were were approved in a process that took about a month. Three were from Windsor-Essex, the other from the Niagara region. 

"With this open permit, they can find a new employer anywhere in Canada, in any industry," said Escobar.

Three migrant workers in Leamington argued they were be exploited by their employers -- and Ottawa agreed. They've been issued one of the first open visas. Tony speaks with Santiago Escobar of the United Food and Commercial Workers of Canada. 6:32
