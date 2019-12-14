Michigan marijuana regulator recalls vaping product; none recalled in Windsor

The agency overseeing Michigan's marijuana business is recalling vaping products containing an additive that health officials have linked to injuries and deaths.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency said Tuesday it's recalling the vaping cartridges sold at retailers in Bay City and Mount Morris, near Flint.

The Detroit News reported many of the cartridges had levels of vitamin E acetate more than 500 times the limit at which the additive would be detected.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said they aren't as concerned on this side of the border. Vitamin E acetate is not permitted for these products by Health Canada right now.

"It's currently being investigated to understand what these concentrations mean," said Ahmed. "Our health unit position is we urged the government ... to restrict all types of flavoured vaping products. Our position is more on the protective side."

Ahmed said right now there's nothing in Ontario that would allow the health unit to recall vaping cartridges or to call for a ban.

Authorities have received reports of 2,409 people being hospitalized because of lung injuries and confirmed 52 deaths, including two in Michigan.

Like previous statements, Ahmed said the health unit continues to recommend consumers not smoke or vape any product, regardless of its source.

"It's better to stay away from those products," said Ahmed.

Any communications between WECHU and the U.S. have to go through what Ahmed called "appropriate channels." He added that there is some informal information sharing that happens between Michigan and Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed said WECHU hasn't spoken with any Michigan officials about specific products so far.

Hospitals in Canada are required to report any illness that may be connected to vaping to the Medical Officer of Health. The federal government is also preparing to place more strict limits on advertising and to make health warnings on vaping products mandatory.

Proposed regulations include banning advertising anywhere it can be seen or heard by youth and banning in-store displays of vaping products.